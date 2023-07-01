A group of Peterborough pupils who are determined to make a difference to the environment – both at home and further afield – held a celebration day to encourage others to do their bit.

The Eco Warriors at Hampton Vale Primary Academy held an ‘Eco Dress Down Day’ on Friday, to raise awareness of things others can do to help the environment.

The team at the school are now working to gain a top award for the school.

Hampton Vale pupils dressing up day to raise funds for ECO projects. Pictured are Tianne Potter and Eady-May Clark

Higher level teaching assistant Miss Bloodworth said the youngsters were working hard on the project. She said : “The Eco Warriors are determined to make a difference and are currently making changes within school, such as raising money to plant bee friendly plants and using less one use plastic. They are working to gain Keep Britain Tidy's Green Flag Award and are working really hard to spread the word about looking after our planet.”

Pupils at the school also had their say on what people can do to help the environment, in Peterborough, and further afield.

Jael (9), said; “Today was to encourage everyone to think about endangered animals and what we might do to help them.”

Lola, also aged 9, said: “We can make simple changes like picking up litter and recycling as much as we can to cut down on pollution.”

