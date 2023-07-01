News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Peterborough pupils hoping to wave the green flag to help environment

“The Eco Warriors are determined to make a difference and are currently making changes within school”
By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:36 BST

A group of Peterborough pupils who are determined to make a difference to the environment – both at home and further afield – held a celebration day to encourage others to do their bit.

The Eco Warriors at Hampton Vale Primary Academy held an ‘Eco Dress Down Day’ on Friday, to raise awareness of things others can do to help the environment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team at the school are now working to gain a top award for the school.

Hampton Vale pupils dressing up day to raise funds for ECO projects. Pictured are Tianne Potter and Eady-May ClarkHampton Vale pupils dressing up day to raise funds for ECO projects. Pictured are Tianne Potter and Eady-May Clark
Hampton Vale pupils dressing up day to raise funds for ECO projects. Pictured are Tianne Potter and Eady-May Clark
Most Popular

Higher level teaching assistant Miss Bloodworth said the youngsters were working hard on the project. She said : “The Eco Warriors are determined to make a difference and are currently making changes within school, such as raising money to plant bee friendly plants and using less one use plastic. They are working to gain Keep Britain Tidy's Green Flag Award and are working really hard to spread the word about looking after our planet.”

Pupils at the school also had their say on what people can do to help the environment, in Peterborough, and further afield.

Jael (9), said; “Today was to encourage everyone to think about endangered animals and what we might do to help them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lola, also aged 9, said: “We can make simple changes like picking up litter and recycling as much as we can to cut down on pollution.”

Hampton Vale pupils dressing up day to raise funds for ECO projectsHampton Vale pupils dressing up day to raise funds for ECO projects
Hampton Vale pupils dressing up day to raise funds for ECO projects

Seven-year-old Jude added: “Turtles eat plastic bags because they think they are jellyfish and then they die so we shouldn't use them.”

Related topics:PeterboroughKeep Britain Tidy