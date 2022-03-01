Peterborough pupils find out which secondary school they will be going to

The number of youngsters in the city who have been given place at their first choice school has risen from 78.3 per cent last year to 89.6 this year.

A total of 98 per cent of pupils were allocated a spot at either their first or second preference school which is also substantially higher than 12 months ago. Overall, 2,894 offers were made.

Cllr Lynne Ayres, cabinet member for children’s services, education, skills and the university at Peterborough City Council, said: “It’s great to see so many pupils being offered their first or second choice secondary school which is a tribute to the excellent work being done by our admissions team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction at the new Manor Drive Academy, Northborough Road, Peterborough EMN-220902-152251009

“This will make it easier for pupils to make what can be a difficult transition from primary to secondary school.”

The number of first place offers has risen thanks to a new school, Manor Drive Secondary, being scheduled to open in September.

Across the rest of Cambridgeshire, 90 per cent of pupils have received a place at their first choice school for 2022/23, down from 90.9 per cent the previous year. A total of 97.2% of pupils were allocated a spot at either their first, second or third preference school, a rise from 97% last year.

Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People’s Committee, said: “Our admissions and school place planning teams work tirelessly to make sure pupils get to go to their first choice secondary school, and once again they have done an excellent job.