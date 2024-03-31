Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at Ormiston Meadows Academy have had their exceptional achievements celebrated as part of Ormiston Academies Trust’s 10th annual awards ceremony.

Selected from across 42 academies, winners from Ormiston Meadows Academy, in Orton Brimbles, included Year 5 pupil Pippa Challis, who was awarded the Creativity Prize for her passion for dance and performance.

Pippa excels both inside and outside the classroom, showcasing her skills and love for the arts in both competitions and public performances.

Year 6 pupil Cara Melville receives her Sporting Champion award.

Year 6 pupil Aoife Sheanon also received the Academic Accomplishment award for her commitment to learning.

Throughout her academic journey, Aoife has consistently achieved outstanding academic results and worked at greater depth across the curriculum.

Finally, Cara Melville, a Year 6 pupil took home the Sporting Champion award. Cara had been nominated for the award for being a shining star when it comes to sport.

Her talent, teamwork and dedication has built exceptional success both in school sports and in the local community.

Year 5 pupil Pippa Challis and Year 6 pupil Aoife Sheanon.

Held at the Grand Hotel in Birmingham, and in a year where the Trust is marking its 15th anniversary, the ceremony provided an opportunity for inspirational stories about the many accomplishments of students and staff across Ormiston’s schools to be shared.

The ceremony’s host for the evening was the TV and radio presenter Amber Sandu. Amber shared with the audience her personal experiences and achievements, before welcoming the award winners to the stage.

The evening was also an opportunity to showcase the Trust's budding performers, musicians and singers. Highlights included a stunning performance from Ormiston NEW Academy student Oliwia Bugaj and a performance from Brownhills Ormiston Academy’s choir, which kick-started the ceremony.

Awards were sponsored and presented by several of the Trust's partners including Ormiston Trust, IRIS Education, Barker, PLMR Group Ltd, Zurich Municipal, LMP Education, Capita Entrust, Edu-Lettings, Ginger Energy.

Kelly Moore, Principal at Ormiston Meadows Academy, said: “Cara, Pippa and Aoife are all exceptional pupils, and we are so pleased that their hard work and dedication has been recognised at this years’ award show. It was a truly fantastic evening, and I know that our whole community are proud to see so many of our pupils’ receiving awards for their success.”

Tom Rees, Chief Executive of Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “I want to share my congratulations to the winners this evening, who all so deserve their success and recognition.

“This is my first year leading the Trust but I have already had the great pleasure of getting to know so many of the remarkable children and staff across our schools. This evening’s winners exemplify Ormiston’s values.”

Ollie Lane, Managing Director of PLMR Group Ltd, added: “It was a wonderful evening, with the successes of so many extraordinary children and staff from across the Trust celebrated.