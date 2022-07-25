Pupils at Peterborough primary schools have shown they know the importance of going green by winning a competition to design an eco-friendly logo.

Sponsored by Peterborough City Council’s partner Milestone Infrastructure and Aggregate Industries, the ‘Let’s Go Zero’ competition attracted over 100 entries.

Apameya Ghosh from St Augustine’s C of E Junior School took first prize with their entry of what they felt reflected this phrase, promoting a reduction of carbon footprint in tackling climate change. The runner up was Saara from Northborough Primary school.

This year’s Eco Awards, sponsored by Milestone Infrastructure, and supporting contractors including Aggregate Industries, GAP Hire, Emneth Construction, PGR Construction, Avanti (part of the John Henry Group) and Keyline was held at Railworld, Wildlife Haven, Peterborough on 26 May. It celebrated the eco-education which has taken place over the last academic year in our local schools.

The children were presented with their certificates and goody bags at the award ceremony at their school assembly on the 18 July, with the attendance of Colin Witham the Frameworks Manager from Aggregate Industries and Sam Okello, the Environmental Advisor from Milestone Infrastructure and Heidi Latronico the Environmental Education Lead from PECT, following the Eco Awards.

The winning student will now see their picture featured on some of the fleet vehicles for both Milestone and Aggregate Industries.

Cllr Marco Cereste, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Planning, Housing and Transport said: “I am delighted that our partner has been involved with a competition to celebrate the hard work that local children have been doing to positively impact our environment.”