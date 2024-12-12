The latest national school league tables have been released by the Government – ranking primary schools and academies according to what percentage of pupils meet ‘the expected standard.’

Of course, this measure is not the only way to measure the success of a primary school, and parents picking the best place for their youngsters will want to take a variety of factors into account.

The tables say: “Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.”

Across England, 61 per cent of pupils are meeting the standard – while in Peterborough it is 55 per cent. A total of 26 Peterborough schools scored 61 per cent or more.

Secondary school rankings were also released last year and can be viewed at https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/education/peterborough-secondary-school-league-tables-how-nene-park-thomas-deacon-and-jack-hunt-schools-compare-to-others-in-the-city-4899174

Barnack CofE (Controlled) Primary School: 96% of pupils met the expected standard

Winyates Primary School, Spirit Federation: 94% of pupils met the expected standard

St John's Church School, Spirit Federation: 93% of pupils met the expected standard

John Clare Primary School: 90% of pupils met the expected standard