Peterborough Primary School League Tables: How Heritage Park, Bishop Creighton and Newark Hill compare to other city schools

By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Dec 2024, 16:14 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 10:31 BST
National league tables ranked by the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard

The latest national school league tables have been released by the Government – ranking primary schools and academies according to what percentage of pupils meet ‘the expected standard.’

Of course, this measure is not the only way to measure the success of a primary school, and parents picking the best place for their youngsters will want to take a variety of factors into account.

However, the tables published by the Department for Education at the end of last year rank the schools by this particular measure.

The tables say: “Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.”

Across England, 61 per cent of pupils are meeting the standard – while in Peterborough it is 55 per cent. A total of 26 Peterborough schools scored 61 per cent or more.

Secondary school rankings were also released last year and can be viewed at https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/education/peterborough-secondary-school-league-tables-how-nene-park-thomas-deacon-and-jack-hunt-schools-compare-to-others-in-the-city-4899174

Barnack CofE (Controlled) Primary School: 96% of pupils met the expected standard

1. Barnack CofE (Controlled) Primary School

Barnack CofE (Controlled) Primary School: 96% of pupils met the expected standard Photo: David Lowndes

Winyates Primary School, Spirit Federation: 94% of pupils met the expected standard

2. Winyates Primary School, Spirit Federation

Winyates Primary School, Spirit Federation: 94% of pupils met the expected standard Photo: David Lowndes

St John's Church School, Spirit Federation: 93% of pupils met the expected standard

3. St John's Church School, Spirit Federation

St John's Church School, Spirit Federation: 93% of pupils met the expected standard Photo: David Lowndes

John Clare Primary School: 90% of pupils met the expected standard

4. John Clare Primary School

John Clare Primary School: 90% of pupils met the expected standard Photo: David Lowndes

