The latest national school league tables have been released by the Government – ranking secondary schools and academies according to how much progress pupils make while they attend.

Schools are now ranked by their Progress 8 score – which shows how much progress pupils at this school made between the end of key stage 2 and the end of key stage 4, compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2. This is based on results in up to 8 qualifications, which include English, maths, 3 English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and 3 other additional approved qualifications.

A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

A score below zero means pupils made less progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

A negative progress score does not mean pupils made no progress, or the school has failed, rather it means pupils in the school made less progress than other pupils across England with similar results at the end of key stage 2.

The average score for state funded schools in England was -0.03.

In Peterborough, two schools were rated as ‘well above average,’ three as ‘above average,’ five as ‘average,’ two as ‘below average’ and one as ‘well below average.’

The Peterborough Telegraph is not including special schools in this story.

The Government table also states that ‘Progress 8 is not the most appropriate performance measure for university technical colleges, studio schools and some further education colleges.’ so the UTC is also not included.

There is not enough data to include Manor Drive Secondary Academy.

There is also no data for independent schools The Peterborough School and Iqra Academy.

To read the tables in full, visit https://www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk/schools-by-type?step=default&table=schools®ion=874&geographic=la&for=secondary

1 . The King's (The Cathedral) School The King's (The Cathedral) School had the highest Progress 8 Score in Peterborough with a 'well above average' rating of 0.73 Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . St John Fisher Catholic High School St John Fisher Catholic High School was rated second in Peterborough, with a Progress 8 score of 0.67 - 'well above average' Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . Stanground Academy Stanground Academy is ranked 3rd in the Peterborough league table, with a Progress 8 Score of 0.31 - described as 'above average' Photo: PT Photo Sales