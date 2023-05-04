St Augustine’s C of E (Voluntary Aided ) Junior School has continued to be rated as Good by Ofsted.

The school was rated as Good in all areas following an inspection carried out at the beginning of March. The school achieved the same rating in both of its previous inspections in 2013 and 2017.

The report, which was published this week, stated that St Augustine's is a “warm and welcoming” place where “pupils talk positively about the range of learning opportunities they receive.

"Pupils are well supported in making the transition from infant school, and parents and carers also appreciate this. Older pupils act as excellent role models in school and as play leaders at break times. As a result, pupils learn and play well together.

"Pupils are enthusiastic about their regular access to forest school and outdoor learning, including reading in the ‘book bus.’”

The report also praised the school’s “interesting and ambitious curriculum that builds pupils’ knowledge over time.”

- The fact that teachers regularly check pupils’ understanding in reading, writing and maths and offer individual mentoring to pupils at risk of falling behind.

- The fact that reading is prioritised and that a systematic phonics programme has been put in place to support those needing additional reading support.

- Pupils being polite, listening to each other but also not being afraid to voice different opinions respectfully.

- Leaders offering an enriched curriculum, including regular trips, visits, sports and clubs.

- Governors and leaders being very mindful of staff well-being and workload.

In order to improve and push towards Outstanding, inspectors told the school that teachers needed to be more explicit about the specific knowledge they want pupils to know and remember. This is because, in some foundation subjects, pupils are not able to recall detailed knowledge that teachers intend. “Subject leaders need to ensure that teachers are clear about the precise knowledge needed to be learned in a unit of work in order to meet the curriculum ambition.”

The report also stated that: “Assessment in foundation subjects needs refining in order for it to be more effective. It does not focus sharply on the most important knowledge that leaders intend pupils to learn. This means that misconceptions and gaps are not picked up quickly enough. Leaders need to link foundation assessments precisely to the most important content and concepts in the curriculum.”

Headteacher Sam Brunt added: “I am incredibly proud to be part of the fantastic St Augustine’s team.

"I feel privileged to work with such dedicated staff, caring parents and guardians, supportive governors and inspirational children, who wow us every day with their zest for learning.

"The report was a real validation of the hard work of all stakeholders over the past few years, especially with the added challenge of Covid. Thanks everyone, and we look forward to continuing our journey onwards and upwards!”