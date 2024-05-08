Peterborough primary pupils impress English National Opera

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils from Year 5 at Walton’s Discovery Primary Academy have been chosen as one of just 30 schools nationwide to have a piece of work turned into animation after taking part in the ENO’s Finish This programme.

During music lessons, youngsters across the country were challenged to “step into the role of an ENO Composer and respond to, and resolve, a purposefully unfinished operatic piece titled ‘Blue, Red, Yellow…’ “

Immersing themselves into the composer role, they had to embrace their imaginations and experiment with music, colours and text, to create their own bespoke response ending.

At Discovery, in Mountsteven Avenue, the three classes chose their own colour to interpret into music – teal, burnt orange and black. The three finished compositions of one minute each, were completely different, reflecting the children’s own ideas of how their colour sounded.

Guided by their music teacher Donna Barnes they came up with "rainforest soundscape” for teal, a “fireworks night” for burnt orange and a “spooky night” for black. Independently they chose the instruments, the sounds, structure – in fact all the elements to create a finished piece of music.

The completed works were submitted to the ENO and last week a delighted headteacher Michelle Siequien learned that the composition from Henry VIII class had been successful and their entry “Hello, Is Anybody There?” – the colour black – was one of just 30 uploaded with animation on the ENO website’s celebration page.

Omar Shahyar, composer of Blue, Red, Yellow – who chose the final 30 pieces to be put forward for animation – said of ‘Hello, Is Anybody There?’: “Breathing sounds followed by rumbling – a very engaging opening followed by some impressive call and response percussion, and I loved the cliff-hanger ending.”

Discovery Primary Academy headteacher Michelle Siequien with Year 5 pupils