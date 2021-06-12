Peterborough pre-school praised by Ofsted

New Ark, which is located off Reeves Way, had its rating upgraded from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’ after being commended across four different areas: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The pre-school runs from Monday to Friday during term time and currently caters for up to 40 children aged between two and four.

Ofsted inspector Anna Davies said: “Children are confident, articulate and friendly. They enjoy participating in a wide range of activities available to them at this unique provision.”

The adventure playground at New Ark

Activities include learning about animal care as New Ark also has a farm, as well as an adventure playground and eco centre.

The inspection also praised the new routines introduced due to Covid, while it commended the children’s behaviour and noted that they “demonstrate a positive attitude to learning which will support them well when they move on to school. They are eager to interact with each other and adults. Consequently, they develop their communication and language skills well”.

The work of the staff and leadership was also widely praised, as were the arrangements surrounding safeguarding.