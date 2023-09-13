Peterborough parents urged to apply for September 2024 school places

Watch more videos on Shots!

Parents are being urged to apply for school places for their children for September 2024.

​Any child transferring from primary school to secondary school next year must apply for a place by 31 October 2023.

Children due to start at primary or junior school next September must complete their application by 15 January 2024.

Parents are encouraged to make applications online. Children starting at primary or junior school will be notified about their school place on national offer day 16 April 2024. Those applying to secondary school will be offered a place on 1 March 2024.

Parents are also advised to apply for a place at their child’s catchment school to maximise the chances of obtaining a place.

Cllr Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education, Skills and the University added: “There is always high demand for school places and we do our utmost to ensure that children are offered a place at their preferred primary or secondary school.

“If parents apply online and apply to their child’s catchment school if they can, we are more likely to be able to meet their wishes and ensure all children benefit from an enjoyable and fulfilling education.”

For September 2023, 97.1 per cent of children in Peterborough were offered a place at their first-choice primary school – up from 94.4 per cent last year.

A total of 90.6 per cent received a place at their first-choice secondary school, compared to 89.6 per cent previously.