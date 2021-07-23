Peterborough parents reminded they can take part in school uniform exchange this summer

City College Peterborough ENGEMN00120121205171913

As part of its commitment to improving environmental impact within its own organisation and the communities it serves, City College Peterborough will be operating a uniform exchange from the end of July.

School unforms that are no longer required can be left at city centre drop-off points and information about where and when parents can make an exchange will be given to them via a voucher.

Learners from the college’s Day Opportunities centres will wash the uniforms with eco-friendly products and make any required repairs to items such as replacing missing buttons or sewing any loose stitching.

The college would like to hear from businesses and organisations that can commit to being one of the uniform exchange drop-off points until the end of the school holidays.

Locations confirmed so far are:

- City College Peterborough Brook Street campus and John Mansfield Centre

- Day Opportunities Industrial Hub (Unit B1, Club Way, Hampton)

- Day Opportunities Employability Hub (441 Lincoln Road)

- Peterborough libraries and Central Library

- Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery

- Key Theatre

- Flag Fen Archaeology Park

Dr Pat Carrington MBE, Executive Principal at City College Peterborough, said: “We really care about our environment and at the college we take pride in our approach to reduce waste, recycle and make smart and environmentally friendly choices, which is why a school uniform exchange is something we are championing.

“By inviting parents to bring children’s uniform to us they no longer need and swap it for another, they’re helping us to reduce our carbon footprint and saving themselves money at the same time. It’s a win-win and our intention is to grow the exchange each year.”

Councillor Steve Allen, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Communities, said: “City College Peterborough has long been associated with its award- winning green credentials and this latest initiative illustrates their continued commitment to saving the environment.

“The school uniform exchange is an excellent idea, as not only will it save parents lots of money having to buy new uniforms for their children, they’ll also be contributing to the city’s overall environmental aspirations by not throwing away clothing that can be reused instead.”