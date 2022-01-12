Peterborough parents reminded primary school application deadline is this week

The deadline for school place applications is this week

Applications must be completed and submitted by Saturday 15 January.

Online applications are encouraged. Children starting at primary or junior school will be notified about their school place on national offer day, 19 April 2022.

It is important that parents and carers apply to the correct council. If you are a Peterborough resident you will have to make your application through Peterborough City Council’s Admissions Team, even if you want to apply for a school outside Peterborough.

Parents are encouraged to apply for a place at their child’s catchment school to maximise the chances of obtaining a place. Further details on how to apply can be found here: Apply for a school place - Peterborough City Council