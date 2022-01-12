Peterborough parents reminded primary school application deadline is this week
Peterborough families with children due to start at primary school this September are being reminded that they must apply for a place before the end of this week.
Applications must be completed and submitted by Saturday 15 January.
Online applications are encouraged. Children starting at primary or junior school will be notified about their school place on national offer day, 19 April 2022.
It is important that parents and carers apply to the correct council. If you are a Peterborough resident you will have to make your application through Peterborough City Council’s Admissions Team, even if you want to apply for a school outside Peterborough.
Parents are encouraged to apply for a place at their child’s catchment school to maximise the chances of obtaining a place. Further details on how to apply can be found here: Apply for a school place - Peterborough City Council
Cllr Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education, Skills and the University added: “There is always a demand for school places and some parents will naturally be disappointed if their child is not offered a place at their first choice school. But if parents apply online and to their child’s catchment school – and by 15 January for a primary school place this September - we are more likely to be able to meet their wishes and ensure all children benefit from an enjoyable and fulfilling education.”