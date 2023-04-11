Peterborough nursery receives Good rating from Ofsted
The Learning Tree Kindergarten & Nursery School has been rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted.
The nursery on Thorpe Road was inspected on February 28 and received a Good rating for its overall effectiveness and in the four categories: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
Inspectors noted that children behaved well and understood the nursery’s code of conduct as well as being happy and able to thrive there.
They said: “Children settle into nursery life quickly and establish strong attachments with the warm and caring staff team. Babies babble and smile as staff interact with them tenderly. They freely and curiously explore the sensory properties of sound.
"Staff know the children well. They plan a broad curriculum and introduce them to a range of experiences.
"Parents talk positively about the education their children receive and say they are kept well informed of their progress. They are involved in their children's learning journey and are supplied with regular activities to help them continue their education at home."
Inspectors also praised the work of the nursery in helping children develop a genuine love of books and for the support it provides to children with special educational needs or disabilities.
To push towards the ‘Outstanding’ rating, inspectors advised that the nursery supported further staff’s awareness of additional languages its children speak at home to aid their development and to strengthen the monitoring of staff practice so that it focuses more specifically on developing teaching skills to an even higher level.