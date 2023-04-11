News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
14 hours ago Abba pay tribute to guitarist Lasse Wellander in emotional post
14 hours ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
14 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
16 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
16 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis

Peterborough nursery receives Good rating from Ofsted

The Learning Tree Kindergarten & Nursery School has been rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

By Ben Jones
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 12:16 BST

The Learning Tree Kindergarten & Nursery School has been rated as Good by Ofsted following a recent inspection.

The nursery on Thorpe Road was inspected on February 28 and received a Good rating for its overall effectiveness and in the four categories: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspectors noted that children behaved well and understood the nursery’s code of conduct as well as being happy and able to thrive there.

The Learning Tree Kindergarten & Nursery School on Thorpe Road.The Learning Tree Kindergarten & Nursery School on Thorpe Road.
The Learning Tree Kindergarten & Nursery School on Thorpe Road.
Most Popular

They said: “Children settle into nursery life quickly and establish strong attachments with the warm and caring staff team. Babies babble and smile as staff interact with them tenderly. They freely and curiously explore the sensory properties of sound.

"Staff know the children well. They plan a broad curriculum and introduce them to a range of experiences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Parents talk positively about the education their children receive and say they are kept well informed of their progress. They are involved in their children's learning journey and are supplied with regular activities to help them continue their education at home."

Inspectors also praised the work of the nursery in helping children develop a genuine love of books and for the support it provides to children with special educational needs or disabilities.

To push towards the ‘Outstanding’ rating, inspectors advised that the nursery supported further staff’s awareness of additional languages its children speak at home to aid their development and to strengthen the monitoring of staff practice so that it focuses more specifically on developing teaching skills to an even higher level.

OfstedParentsPeterboroughInspectors