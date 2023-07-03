Stars Pre-School Ravensthorpe has been rated a Good by Ofsted following an inspection in April.

The pre-school was graded good in all four inspection categories including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Among the comments from the inspector were: “Staff report high levels of support from the management team and explain how they have adapted working hours when needed, to support them further. This provides staff with flexibility, understanding and a supportive team around them. Therefore, staff morale is high and they enjoy working at the setting.

Manager Caroline Beaney (bottom right) and the rest of her team.

"Children arrive happy at the pre-school and are very kind to one another. They share experiences and achievements and praise each other. During activities children comment, that was perfect, copying the actions from members of staff.

"Children are confident to talk to each other and they ask staff for help when needed. They share their experiences with visitors and are proud of their achievements.

"Staff provide children with high-quality learning opportunities. Children are excited to join in and focus on their learning.”

Caroline Beaney, Manager of Stars Pre-School Ravensthorpe, said: “I am so proud of my team who continue to work hard to provide the highest quality of childcare and early years education.

“We always strive to provide a safe, welcoming, and stimulating environment, where children are happy and can learn through play. So we are very happy that this has been recognised by Ofsted.

"Through strong partnerships with parent and carers, we aim to create a strong bond between home and preschool, considering each individual child’s needs and interests in an open environment.’’

CEO of Stars Day Nurseries Mohammed Younis added: “I am very proud of Caroline and her brilliant team on their Ofsted inspection. Caroline has worked for Stars Day Nurseries for over ten years and to finally receive an Ofsted inspection as one of my managers makes me so proud of her and what she continues to achieve here at Stars.

