News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’

Peterborough nursery receives Good Ofsted rating

The pre-school was inspected in April.
By Ben Jones
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:23 BST

Stars Pre-School Ravensthorpe has been rated a Good by Ofsted following an inspection in April.

The pre-school was graded good in all four inspection categories including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among the comments from the inspector were: “Staff report high levels of support from the management team and explain how they have adapted working hours when needed, to support them further. This provides staff with flexibility, understanding and a supportive team around them. Therefore, staff morale is high and they enjoy working at the setting.

Manager Caroline Beaney (bottom right) and the rest of her team.Manager Caroline Beaney (bottom right) and the rest of her team.
Manager Caroline Beaney (bottom right) and the rest of her team.
Most Popular

"Children arrive happy at the pre-school and are very kind to one another. They share experiences and achievements and praise each other. During activities children comment, that was perfect, copying the actions from members of staff.

"Children are confident to talk to each other and they ask staff for help when needed. They share their experiences with visitors and are proud of their achievements.

"Staff provide children with high-quality learning opportunities. Children are excited to join in and focus on their learning.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Caroline Beaney, Manager of Stars Pre-School Ravensthorpe, said: “I am so proud of my team who continue to work hard to provide the highest quality of childcare and early years education.

“We always strive to provide a safe, welcoming, and stimulating environment, where children are happy and can learn through play. So we are very happy that this has been recognised by Ofsted.

"Through strong partnerships with parent and carers, we aim to create a strong bond between home and preschool, considering each individual child’s needs and interests in an open environment.’’

CEO of Stars Day Nurseries Mohammed Younis added: “I am very proud of Caroline and her brilliant team on their Ofsted inspection. Caroline has worked for Stars Day Nurseries for over ten years and to finally receive an Ofsted inspection as one of my managers makes me so proud of her and what she continues to achieve here at Stars.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"My vision for all children who attend our nurseries and pre-schools is for children to become happy, confident, sociable communicators who are independent, and I am so happy that the inspector acknowledged this in our inspection.”

Related topics:PeterboroughNurseries