A Peterborough nursery has been awarded an outstanding rating for the first time.

Shining Stars Pre-School on Garton End Road received the rating after an inspection that took place in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nursery- which opened in 2010- was praised for its high standard of teaching and development of language skills.

Shining Stars Pre-School at Garden End Road celebrate their outstanding OFSTED rating.

The report stated: “Children receive an exceptionally high standard of teaching at the setting and develop a love of learning from a young age.

"The interactions between children and staff are exceptional. Staff skilfully support children’s understanding of English and teach new vocabulary during their play.

"Communication between staff and parents is excellent. Staff share ongoing information regarding children’s development, and therefore parents know and understand what their children are learning.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuzhat Lilani the Pre-School manager said “I am absolutely thrilled to receive an Outstanding from the recent Ofsted inspection. I am truly humbled by this recognition, and I would like to thank my incredible team as without their unwavering support, passion, dedication and hard work, this wouldn’t have been possible. They have been my pillars of strength.

"Each member has played an integral role in achieving the goals we set out to support our children and their families every day. I would also like to say thanks to our fantastic Senior Leadership Team who are always there to support us.”

Mohammed Younis the CEO of Stars Day Nurseries added: “We are ecstatic to receive our ‘Outstanding’ from Ofsted – this is a testament to our passionate manager Nuzhat and her fantastic and dedicated team who every day strive to give children the best start.