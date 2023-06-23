News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Peterborough nursery celebrates after receiving first Outstanding Ofsted rating

Shining Stars Pre-School is part of the Stars Day Nurseries group.
By Ben Jones
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:10 BST- 2 min read

A Peterborough nursery has been awarded an outstanding rating for the first time.

Shining Stars Pre-School on Garton End Road received the rating after an inspection that took place in May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The nursery- which opened in 2010- was praised for its high standard of teaching and development of language skills.

Shining Stars Pre-School at Garden End Road celebrate their outstanding OFSTED rating.Shining Stars Pre-School at Garden End Road celebrate their outstanding OFSTED rating.
Shining Stars Pre-School at Garden End Road celebrate their outstanding OFSTED rating.
Most Popular

The report stated: “Children receive an exceptionally high standard of teaching at the setting and develop a love of learning from a young age.

"The interactions between children and staff are exceptional. Staff skilfully support children’s understanding of English and teach new vocabulary during their play.

"Communication between staff and parents is excellent. Staff share ongoing information regarding children’s development, and therefore parents know and understand what their children are learning.’’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nuzhat Lilani the Pre-School manager said “I am absolutely thrilled to receive an Outstanding from the recent Ofsted inspection. I am truly humbled by this recognition, and I would like to thank my incredible team as without their unwavering support, passion, dedication and hard work, this wouldn’t have been possible. They have been my pillars of strength.

"Each member has played an integral role in achieving the goals we set out to support our children and their families every day. I would also like to say thanks to our fantastic Senior Leadership Team who are always there to support us.”

Mohammed Younis the CEO of Stars Day Nurseries added: “We are ecstatic to receive our ‘Outstanding’ from Ofsted – this is a testament to our passionate manager Nuzhat and her fantastic and dedicated team who every day strive to give children the best start.

"I am so very proud of them all and how they place children’s learning and wellbeing at the forefront to create a safe and nurturing environment.”

Related topics:Peterborough