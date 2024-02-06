Appeal to save lollipop ladies who keep pupils safe at busy crossing outside Peterborough primary school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An appeal has been launched to try and save crossing patrols outside a Peterborough primary school.

As part of Peterborough City Council cost saving measures, crossing patrols – often known as lollipop ladies and lollipop men – could be scrapped.

But parents of youngsters at Newark Hill have spoken about their concerns over the potential loss of the patrols – and called on the council to save them when final budget decisions are made.

The school sits on the busy Eastfield Road.

‘This is terrible news'

Andrew Griffin, whose six year old son attends Nene Park Academy, said: “This is terrible news as the road is very busy at either drop off time or pick up time. There may be a pelican crossing down the road which is about 100m away from the lollipop ladies spot, but the ladies provide a vital service.

“This has been brought home by our little boy who has additional needs and loves the lollipop ladies as they are always smiling and saying morning.”

‘This provision provides a vital service, helping enhance health and safety measures for our community’

A spokesperson for the Academy, said: "We understand that the Council is undertaking a review of school crossing patrols in the area, including the crossing outside our school. This provision provides a vital service, helping enhance health and safety measures for our community, and we would be incredibly disappointed should it no longer be available.

"As the provision of this service is provided by the Council, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further or speculate on any decisions that are made."

‘As a teacher I know how valuable these patrols are’

The call to save the crossing patrols has been backed by local councillors, who are planning to set up a petition in a bid to retain the patrols.

Dogsthorpe and Welland councillor Ishfaq Hussain said: “Myself and Aleem Miran visited the school last week to speak with the headteacher to share our concerns and support to ensure the lollipop ladies and the service they provide is retained on such a busy and dangerous crossing. “We have been in email communication through out and will continue to work with the school and the council to ensure the needs of our residents are protected. We have agreed to start a petition in association with the school which will be promoted in our news letters for parents to sign. The petition will be presented to the council.”

Fellow Dogsthorpe councillor Katy Cole added: “As a teacher I know how valuable these patrols are – especially outside Newark Hill Academy. It is a very busy road, and sometimes traffic doesn’t stop for the zebra crossing, let along children.

