Peterborough headteacher makes move from one city primary school to another

A new headteacher has been appointed at a Peterborough primary school.

Emma Ward has said he is ‘thrilled’ to have taken over at Ravensthorpe Primary School, after her move was announced this week.

Previously Mrs Ward was headteacher at Leighton Primary School in Orton Malborne, and has worked in schools in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk for over 25 years with over 12 years’ experience of headship.

Mrs Ward said: “I am thrilled to be the headteacher of Ravensthorpe Primary School and to be part of the PKAT trust. I am excited to work with the staff, students, and parents to create a positive and inclusive learning environment that fosters academic excellence and personal growth. Together, we will explore, succeed, and soar!”

Dr Ian Young, CEO of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust welcomed Mrs Ward to the role, and said she will have a ‘significant impact’ on pupils at the school. Dr Young said: “We have worked for some time with Mrs Ward, in her capacity as a very strong and experienced headteacher, with influence across the city’s schools. Through this work it was clear that we have the same values, vision and ambition for unlocking children’s potential and maximising their life chances. Therefore, we are absolutely delighted that Mrs Ward has joined our Trust and we know that she will have very significant impact at Ravensthorpe and more widely in the Trust.”