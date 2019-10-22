Not including special schools, there were 12 schools that posted results in the city. Schools are ranked according to their Progress 8 score - which shows how much progress pupils at this school made between the end of key stage 2 and the end of key stage 4, compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2. Overall the city scored -0.15 on Progress 8 - rated as below average. The average across England was -0.03. For Attainment 8 - a score based on how well pupils have performed in up to 8 qualifications - Peterborough scored 42.1 compared to an England average of 46.6. A total of 31.7 per cent of pupils in Peterborough scored a Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs, compared to 43 per cent across the country. The data was released by the Department for Education
Peterborough GCSE results league tables - how did your school do?
Provisional GCSE and equivalent exam results for Peterborough schools have been released this week.
