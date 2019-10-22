Peterborough GCSE results league tables - how did your school do?

Provisional GCSE and equivalent exam results for Peterborough schools have been released this week.

Not including special schools, there were 12 schools that posted results in the city. Schools are ranked according to their Progress 8 score - which shows how much progress pupils at this school made between the end of key stage 2 and the end of key stage 4, compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2. Overall the city scored -0.15 on Progress 8 - rated as below average. The average across England was -0.03. For Attainment 8 - a score based on how well pupils have performed in up to 8 qualifications - Peterborough scored 42.1 compared to an England average of 46.6. A total of 31.7 per cent of pupils in Peterborough scored a Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs, compared to 43 per cent across the country. The data was released by the Department for Education

1. The King's (The Cathedral) School Progress 8: 0.68 (Well above average). Attainment 8: 63. Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs: 74.7%

2. St John Fisher Catholic High School Progress 8: 0.6 (Well above average). Attainment 8: 42.3. Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs: 25%

3. Ormiston Bushfield Academy Progress 8: 0.19 (Average). Attainment 8: 44.7. Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs: 30.1%

4. Arthur Mellows Village College Progress 8: 0.08 (Average). Attainment 8: 50.6. Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs: 51.6%

