Peterborough GCSE Results: Ken Stimpson Community School pleased with outstanding achievements
KSCC is celebrating its Year 11’s top scores in this years GCSE results.
Ken Stimpson Community School is pleased to report some outstanding achievements by its students in their GCSEs and level 2 vocational qualifications this summer. Some notable achievements include:
-Daria Grzeda (8x 9 grades and 2x 8 grades);
-Nathan Hall (7x 9 grades; 1x 8 grades + 1x 7 grade);
-Luca Scialla-Cooper (7x 9 grades and 1x 8 grade + 1x grade 7);
-Zainab Iqbal (5x 9 grades and 4x 8 grades)
-Rachel Cox (5x 9 grades, 3x 8 grades + 1x grade 7); and
-Imran Shirazi (5x 9 grades and 1x grade 8 + 1x grade 7 and 2x 6 grades)
Bryan Erwin, the school principal said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year. It is a time not just to recognise the top-performing students, but also to acknowledge those students that met or exceeded their targets; we wish to congratulate them as well.”
Bryan Erwin also wanted to give thanks to the staff at KSCS for their hard work in preparing pupils for their GCSEs. He said: “Finally, due recognition must go to the teaching staff and the parents/carers that have supported their children on their journey to gain these results over the last 11+ years of their education. Thank you so much for your rich contribution.”
The great results continue after top grades scored by Ken Stimpson Community School pupils in their A Level results earlier this week.