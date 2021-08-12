Peterborough GCSE Results Day: Tremendous success despite unprecedented challenges at Nene Park Academy

GCSE results day at Nene Park Academy. EMN-211208-114032009

Robin Grover, Principal at Nene Park Academy, praised the work of everyone who helped youngsters score some impressive grades, and said: “It is a great pleasure to be celebrating with our students who have achieved fantastic results today. Despite the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, they have continued to progress at an incredible rate and should be extremely proud of their accomplishments.

“The period of internal and continuous assessments that they had to prepare for and undertake throughout this last year and particularly the summer term should not be underestimated. The results our students have achieved are fully deserved and they should be very proud of their achievements.

“I look forward to seeing many of them return to our Sixth Form in September and wish all those moving on to other providers the greatest success in whatever they choose to do.

Mr Grover added: “We recognise the importance of creating an engaging learning environment in which our students can feel confident and encouraged to achieve their full potential. It is wonderful to see this year’s students moving on to further education as such respectful, resilient young people.

“Our amazing team of staff are committed to the individual achievement of every one of their students and the success of this year would not have been possible without their incredible guidance and support, I cannot thank them enough.”

The following students performed particularly well gaining some incredible grades across all

subjects:

 Xuan Lui with nine grade 9s and one grade 8

 Eva Woods with nine grade 9s

 Marley Hunt with seven grade 9s, one grade 7 and one grade 6

 Libby Wilson with six grade 9s, two grade 8s and a Distinction

 Joseph Reindel with six grade 9s accompanied by a grade 8, 7 and 6 in other subjects

 Cameron Hawkrigg with 5 grade 9s, one grade 7, two 6s and a Distinction*

 Ashley Masvingise with four grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s and a Distinction

 George Dangerfield with three grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s

 Harvey Tomeo with three grade 9s, three grade 8s, two grade 7s and one grade 5