Peterborough GCSE Results Day: Pupils at City of Peterborough Academy rejoice after achieving excellent GCSE grades

Kinga Sierakowska and Sanaa Khan celebrating their results at COPA

The Academy has supported pupils through home learning and pupils have worked hard to achieve excellent results. While all pupils have done well, there are some standout individual achievements. These include:

-Sanaa Khan, who successfully achieved nine grade 9s in English language, maths, biology chemistry, physics, Spanish, geography, citizenship, statistics, and a grade 8 in English literature.

-Kinga Sierakowska, who successfully achieved grade 9s in maths, biology, chemistry, physics, history, PE and statistics. She also achieved grade 8s in English literature and Spanish, and grade 7s in English language and Polish.

Dylan Wagstaff celebrating his results at COPA

-Dylan Wagstaff, who successfully achieved grade 9s in maths, biology, chemistry, physics, geography and statistics. He also achieved grade 8s in English language and history and grade 7s in English literature and French.

-Joshua Ojay, who successfully achieved grade 9s in English language, maths, biology, physics and statistics. He also achieved grade 8s in English literature, chemistry and geography and grade 7s in French and PE.

Ben Pearce, Principal at City of Peterborough Academy, said: “We are thrilled for our pupils and so pleased to see them receive the results they deserve after such a challenging year. Our pupils have shown amazing commitment to their studies and their motivation and resilience has been outstanding. A huge thank you to all pupils, parents and carers, staff and our local community for providing fantastic support and encouragement and we look forward to seeing our pupils progress on to the next stage of their education.”