Peterborough GCSE Results Day: Delight at Jack Hunt School
Pupils were delighted with their GCSE results at Jack Hunt School this morning.
Headteacher, Pamela Kilbey spoke of her pride at how well the youngsters had done, and said: “We are delighted with our results and the Year 11 students need to be congratulated for their determination, dedication, focus and sheer hard work, despite the incredibly challenging circumstances.
“We look forward to welcoming students back into the 6th form, and to those who are leaving us, we wish them the very best of luck for their future. I would also like to thank our parents for their support and all the staff for all their relentless hard work.”
Whilst proud of all the students’ efforts, Ms Kilby said particularly notable student achievements include:
Rehab Mohammed with eight grade 9s, two distinction*s and two grade 8s; Jheanelle Fabian with seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7; Dawid Staron with five grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 7; Devonne Piccaver with four grade 9s, three grade 7s, one grade 6 and one grade 5; Mahreen Nadeem with four grade 9s, one grade 8, two grade 5s and 2 grade 4s; Stefan Sahliyski with 3 grade 9s, two distinctions, 4 grade 8s and one grade 7; Halima Hussain with three grade 9s, two grade 8s, three grade 7s and one grade 6; and Lena Ambicka with three grade 9s, two distinctions, three grade 8s, two grade 7s and one grade 6.