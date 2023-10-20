Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The main hall at Peterborough College is out of bounds to students after RAAC was found in the building, it has been confirmed.

Yesterday (October 19) the Department for Education released a new list of schools and colleges where Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) had been found. Peterborough College was included in the list, so far is the only educational setting in the city where RAAC has been found.

A spokesperson for the Inspire Education Group (IEG), who run the college, said teaching had not been affected by the discover. The spokesperson said: “IEG have been working closely with the DFE to identify and mitigate the risk of RAAC. We have identified a small amount of low risk RAAC within our main hall at Peterborough College.

The hall has been closed at the Park Crescent campus

"Despite the low risk we have taken the decision to close this area to students and staff whilst intrusive surveys were completed firstly by the DFE and then IEG’s civil engineers.

“We are now working with the DFE and our supply chain to carry out works to secure the small amount of RAAC in the Hall over the next few weeks prior to reopening the main hall.