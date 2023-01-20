Peterborough school-registered children are still required to attend their classrooms, if they’re still open on days when strike action is going ahead.

That’s the advice from Peterborough City Council for parents as teachers are set to strike in England and Wales on seven dates in February and March this year.

It comes as the National Education Union (NEU) announced on January 16 that it’s members had voted in favour of taking strike action over pay.

When will strikes take place?

National strikes are scheduled for February 1, 15, and March 16 – with additional regional strike dates, which could affect Peterborough schools.

Teacher strikes will take place in schools, as well as sixth-form colleges.

Most teachers at state schools in England and Wales received a five per cent pay rise in 2022 – but the NEU has said this actually equates to a pay cut, due to high inflation rates amid the current cost of living crisis.

What is the advice for school children in Peterborough?

Peterborough City Council said school leaders are required to “take reasonable action to keep schools open” during the strikes.

But, the decision to “open, restrict attendance, or close” schools in Peterborough is at the discretion of headteachers and academy trusts.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The Department for Education requires headteachers to take reasonable action to keep schools open during strike action. “Peterborough City Council will be providing support, advice and guidance to schools on how to continue to safely operate while strike action is undertaken.

“The decision to open, restrict attendance, or close a maintained school is at the discretion of the headteacher and for academies the decision rests with relevant academy trust. “Schools are advised to use the advanced notice period to put contingency plans in place to minimise the impact of any strike action.

“All school-registered children of compulsory school age are still required to attend school if classes are open on days when strike action is being taken, regardless of parental choice or the closure of other classes in the school. Parents should check their school and academies websites for updates on any closures.”

Strike dates

National and regional strike action will take place across the following days:

- February 1: All schools in England and Wales

- February 14: All schools in Wales

- February 28: North and north-west England, Yorkshire and Humber

- March 1: East Midlands, West Midlands, and the NEU's eastern region

- March 2: South-east and south-west England, and London

- March 15 and 16: Two-day strike of all schools in England and Wales

