Peterborough children's home praised during official Ofsted inspection

A Peterborough children’s home has been given a clean bill of health by Ofsted inspectors during their latest visit.

The inspection at Clare Lodge took place last month, with the home given a ‘good’ rating.

Clare Lodge provides care for up to 16 girls aged between 10 and 17 who are placed by local authorities. At the time of the inspection seven youngsters were living there.

According to the report, the girls living at Clare Lodge ‘are cared for by staff who understand and prioritise their needs’.

The report said: “Positive relationships are a real strength and provide children with a sense of feeling safe and cared for. One child said, ‘I love being here. I feel safe, get on with staff and enjoy education.’ There is a good principle of ‘child first’ that runs throughout the home.”

The report said care, health and education staff work together to implement well-thought-out and individually tailored plans. Inspectors said this ensures that children’s individual needs remain the focus throughout their stay.

The report also said that children’s risks and vulnerabilities are well documented and understood by staff. It said: “Staff work hard to help children understand past behaviours while taking a trauma informed approach to current needs.

The report added that ‘Leaders and managers are working through a well-thought-out improvement plan.’ It said the plan focuses on issues such as staff recruitment and monitoring and oversight and has led to ‘improved accountability at all levels.’

Councillor Ray Bisby, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “I am really pleased to see that Clare Lodge continues to provide good standards of care to the vulnerable young girls who are staying there. The girls who come to Clare Lodge have often faced many difficulties in their young lives, and staff are putting their needs first to ensure they feel safe and cared for and their voices are heard.”

Inspectors identified two areas in which the home could improve which focused on the way the complaints record is organised it also said staff should ensure planning in all areas of education is focused on helping children develop their knowledge, skills, behaviour and confidence.