Peterborough children reaching for the stars thanks to inspiration from astronaut Tim Peake

Pupils at a Peterborough primary school are reaching for the stars after taking inspiration from British astronaut Tim Peake.

Nova Primary Academy has taken a further leap to securing the school’s dynamic new STEM vision by receiving support from Tim Peake with an ‘increasingly rare’ signed photograph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Peake was approached when the school, which is part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust, launched its new Nova branding and ethos. The mission is to create a school which enables all pupils to believe that anything is possible and that there are no limits to their potential and achievements.

Nova Academy pupils with head teacher Alma McGonigle and teacher Andy Hudson with pupils who have received a signed photo of Tim Peake following their school space project

Headteacher, Alma McGonigle said: “We are so excited to receive a signed photo from Tim Peake and the European Space Agency (ESA). The children were absolutely thrilled, and it is now framed and in pride of place in our new STEM ‘Launch Pad’ zone.”

The CEO of PKAT, Dr Ian Young said: “These are exciting times for the children and staff at Nova, as they step forward with new stellar ambition! We are very grateful to Tim Peake for giving us his support in this way. Our Trust is committed to high aspirations for the children and Mrs McGonigle and her team have a compelling vision for developing this at Nova.”

Nova Primary Academy’s next endeavour is to create the ‘Discovery STEM Centre’ using innovation, exploration, research, and careers education to deepen the experiences of the pupils. A new ‘Launch Pad Design &Technology area was established in April 2023, as an exciting pioneer project when Nova was launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs McGonigle said, “The Discovery Centre will be a special place for our pupils to acquire knowledge beyond their classroom, as their world orbits through their experiences and sends them on a trajectory of discovery and enrichment.”

Pupils received the picture from Tim Peake