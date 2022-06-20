Meridian Trust sponsored cyclists Tim Amos, Michelle Petersen, Phill Sammons, Paul Treliving, Mark Woods and Rob Grover.

Earlier this month, staff from the trust, which oversees Nene Park Academy in the city, too on a 100-mile cycle ride past a number of academies within the Trust.

The challenge was set by Nene Park Academy Principal, Robin Grover, started at the school and finished at North Cambridge Academy, near Cambridge.

The schools included on the route were: Nene Park Academy, Sawtry Village Academy, Sawtry Junior Academy, The Ferrers School, Sharnbrook Academy, Oakley Primary Academy, Lincroft Academy, Great Ouse Primary Academy, Stratton Upper School, Swavesey Village College, Hatton Park Primary School, Martin Bacon Academy, Northstowe Secondary College, Histon and Impington Brook Primary School, Histon and Impington Park Primary School and North Cambridge Academy.

Also taking part in the challenge were staff from Nene Park Academy including, Michelle Petersen, Paul Treliving, Phil Sammons and Tim Amos.

The challenge was also part of the trust’s ongoing ten-year anniversary celebrations but raised funds in memory of Martin Bacon- the founder and former CEO of CMAT who passed away nine years ago.

The hundreds of pounds raised have now been pooled together with the rest raised on the ‘Team Bacon’ Facebook page, which now stands at over £19,125.

Mark Woods, CEO of Meridian Trust, formerly known as Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust, said: “I’m thrilled to say our Meridian Trust cycling challenge in memory of Martin Bacon was a huge success. The day was a real test of physical fitness and determination, as well as a great chance to raise money for a fantastic charity.

"I know Martin would have loved the idea of it, and I’d like to thank everyone for their support.”