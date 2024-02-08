Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two new appointments have been announced at Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT) strengthening its leadership team.

PKAT runs five schools in the city, Jack Hunt, Longthorpe Primary School, NOVA Primary Academy, Ravensthorpe Primary School, Thorpe Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Jude Macdonald has been appointed Trust Director of Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND).

Peterborough Keys Academies Trust new appointments Mrs Jude Macdonald and Mrs Ali England.

She was previously Headteacher of Marshfields Special School. Her role and responsibilities include, securing good or better outcomes for children and young people with SEND across the Trust, compliance with statutory processes for SEND, ensuring Ofsted recognise SEND provision in all Trust schools as good or better and to provide training to support Trust staff in meeting more complex needs in mainstream schools.

On her new appointment, she said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to the position of Trust Director of SEND.

"The level of SEND in mainstream is increasingly exponentially nationally, and the Trust created this position in recognition of their commitment to securing outstanding provision for children and young people with complex needs in mainstream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have created a strategic plan to ensure best practice is at the heart of the work of all schools, which is leading to staff professional development and adaption to allow children and young people to remain in mainstream.”

Mrs Ali England has been appointed Director of School Improvement. She has over twenty years’ experience working in a range of large Primary schools in challenging circumstances.

Prior to her role as Director of School Improvement, she gained extensive experience as Headteacher, Head School Support for Local Authority and Head of Safeguarding for a large trust of over 60 schools.

She has particular expertise in teaching and learning, curriculum and leadership development. In her role as Director of School Improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She works closely with leaders at all levels to secure and maintain excellent in the education the schools provide. She believes that coaching, continuous professional development and collaboration are the key to making this happen.

Commenting on her new role, Mrs Ali England said: “I am delighted to be embarking upon this exciting opportunity as Director of School Improvement.