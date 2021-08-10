Peterborough A Level Results: Pupils celebrate at Thomas Deacon Academy

Thomas Deacon Academy

A number of youngsters from the school will go on to university this year after picking up excellent results today.

Principal at Thomas Deacon Academy, Rick Carroll, said: “It has been an incredibly challenging academic year and these results are a testament to the commitment and hard work of our students and staff.

“At TDA we aim to ensure that all of our students develop the necessary knowledge, skills and character to thrive as global citizens, these results will enable our students to progress onto the next stage of their education or career with courage and confidence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A significant proportion of our students have fulfilled or exceeded our expectations and early indications show that most students who want to go on to university will be able to access their first choice. The excellent results achieved are the outcome of the hard work and strong partnership between staff, students and parents – congratulations to all!”

Highest performing students included:

Monika Grabowska, who gained A* grades in Biology, Chemistry and Maths, earning a well-deserved place to study Medicine at top university UCL.

Aki Corabie, with A* grades in Physics, Maths and Further Maths, going onto study Mathematics at the University of Warwick.

Karina Mizori, who achieved A* grades in Psychology, Sociology and Spanish and will be joining NYU in Abu Dhabi.

Ollie Hancock, gaining A* grades in Economics, Geography and Maths, who has earned a place to study Accounting at the University of Leeds.