Peakirk-cum-Glinton C of E Primary School praised for being “good neighbours” in SIAMS report

Peakirk-cum-Glinton C of E Primary School, part of the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET), is celebrating a highly positive Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report which recognises the school’s “active culture of justice and responsibility, driven by a deep sense of caring for others.”

SIAMS inspections evaluate how effectively schools foster a strong Christian ethos, setting the foundations for ensuring pupils, staff, and the wider community can flourish.

The school’s vision of being a “good neighbour” was noted by the inspector as central to everything it does, from its strong relationships and pastoral care to its curriculum, worship and wider community work.

Craig Kendall, Headteacher at Peakirk-cum-Glinton C of E Primary School, said: “We are thrilled with the outcome of the SIAMS inspection. Our school vision isn’t just a statement on the wall, it’s something our children, staff and families live every day.

Peakirk-cum-Glinton C of E Primary School pupils

“Being a good neighbour means caring for one another, welcoming everyone and striving to do good in our school and wider community.”

Other highlights included:

“The school’s actions and decisions are rooted in its vision of being a good neighbour. This is underpinned by a desire to love everyone and help them realise their God-given potential. This is strengthened by its relationships with the diocese and the trust.”

“The highly motivated school team serves its community well... [the] vision offers the staff a clear purpose to be attentive to the needs of all pupils. This leads to them being deeply committed to individuals succeeding. It drives the trusting and respectful relationships with pupils and their families.”

“Pupils and adults flourish because they work well together as a community and show great compassion and forgiveness.”

“Pupils live out the school’s vision of being good neighbours by serving others… They increasingly focus on raising awareness of injustices in the world, including environmental issues.”

“The high-quality provision and profile of the religious education (RE) curriculum is well led by senior leaders and valued across the school. This leads to pupils having a rich knowledge of a range of beliefs and practices.”

“Leaders invest in the staff and prioritise their wellbeing, enabling them to work effectively...They rightly recognise the opportunities that the trust provides for themselves and their school to grow.”

A key aspect of the report highlighted how pupils “take action” based on the school’s vision. From working with care homes and leading school initiatives like the ‘Super Bloomers’ environmental group, to campaigning against plastic waste and raising awareness of global injustices, pupils are encouraged to make a difference. One example noted was how pupils apply their learning using the Trust’s sustainability plan, which “enables pupils to know and believe that their actions can make a big difference in the world.”

Ruth Walker-Green, CEO at PDET, said: “This report is a reflection of a school that truly puts others first. Peakirk-cum-Glinton is a place where the vision of being a good neighbour is lived daily through compassion, service and a deep commitment to community.

“We are so proud of how the school is enabling everyone to learn and flourish together.”