Packs to help Peterborough children starting school sent out

More than 2,700 School Readiness activity packs have been put together and distributed to every primary school in the area.

The packs – funded and compiled by Peterborough Reads and the START School Readiness Board – will help children to be ‘school ready’ for when they start Reception after the summer.

Each pack contains branded activity sheets for children, a suggested activity sheet for parents, a tick sheet, a picture book and the chance to enter a prize draw to win books for the child’s school.

Education news

The aim of the packs is to make children better prepared for starting school and support the development of their listening, speaking and understanding skills, as well as early reading and using the outdoors.

Organisers believe that children starting school in Reception will enjoy listening to and talking about stories, and parents will be better placed to know what activities to enjoy with their children before they start school.

Schools are distributing the packs through pre-schools as part of their transition links or via START school readiness events. Practitioners are adding additional resources to support the transitions into school.

Cllr Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council cabinet member for children’s services, education, skills and the university, said: “Starting school for the first time can be a daunting prospect – for both children and their families.