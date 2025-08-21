Outstanding GCSE results at The King's School

Students celebrating another year of outstanding results

Students, staff and parents at the King’s (The Cathedral) School are celebrating after publishing another set of outstanding GCSE examination results, where nearly half of all grades achieved were at level 9-7 (A*-A) and over 90% of all grades at levels 9-4 (A*-C).

Headteacher, John Harrison, said: "We are incredibly proud of our students. Excellent results do not just happen but reflect strong teaching and a dedicated approach from our young people. More importantly students leave the school as well rounded and confident members of the community and a reflection of the school's Christian values. We wish them all the best for the next stage of their education."

The school is anticipating that over 75% of the year group will continue to study at the school's sixth form and complete A Levels in their chosen subjects. With excellent outcomes in Key Stage 2 SATS, GCSE and A-Level, along with an Outstanding Ofsted judgement in the summer of 2024, the School remains one of the most over-subscribed in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

The opening evening for Year 7 entry 2026 is on Tuesday 23 September with the sixth form open evening taking place on Thursday 6 November. More details will be available on the school's website - kings.peterborough.sch.uk