Outstanding GCSE results at The King's School
Headteacher, John Harrison, said: "We are incredibly proud of our students. Excellent results do not just happen but reflect strong teaching and a dedicated approach from our young people. More importantly students leave the school as well rounded and confident members of the community and a reflection of the school's Christian values. We wish them all the best for the next stage of their education."
The school is anticipating that over 75% of the year group will continue to study at the school's sixth form and complete A Levels in their chosen subjects. With excellent outcomes in Key Stage 2 SATS, GCSE and A-Level, along with an Outstanding Ofsted judgement in the summer of 2024, the School remains one of the most over-subscribed in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.
The opening evening for Year 7 entry 2026 is on Tuesday 23 September with the sixth form open evening taking place on Thursday 6 November. More details will be available on the school's website - kings.peterborough.sch.uk