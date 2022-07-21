Orton Wistow Primary School Headteacher Simon Eardley with pupils at his leaving assembly.

Simon Eardley, who has been the Headteacher of Orton Wistow Primary School for the last 17 years, stepped down on Wednesday (July 20).

A special assembly was held to say goodbye and staff also created an inventive series of escape rooms for Mr Eardley to complete before he could “escape” the school.

Among Mr Eardley’s achievements since arriving at the school in 2006 are establishing residential trips for all of KS2, the school’s PRIDE code, family learning, an annual curriculum Evening, Transition Evenings, Class assemblies, developing the curriculum and opening the school's doors to parents for lunches.

Mr Eardley said: “My time at Orton Wistow has been a real highlight of a 32-year career in education. I have been blessed to work with such high-quality staff.

"The school is unrecognisable from when I first arrived. First physically as we have been lucky enough to completely redesign to building twice, thanks to Peterborough City Council, but also in so many other ways.

"When I arrived, the school had a good reputation but not one for being close with the parent body. That’s something I worked really hard to improve as I know that when every on board the children really win.

"I’m proud of our family learning, getting parents in for lunch and the other ways we have really been able to connect with parents.

"I’d have to say my proudest achievement is the way we have been able to change the ethos, values and vision of the school. The is summed up in our PRIDE code- be Polite, Respectful, Independent, Do your best and Everybody matters.

"Schools are judged externally but it’s not all about results. It’s also about the opportunities you give children; the residential trips, class assemblies, the chances to learn about difference- all of the qualities that make them rounded members of society.

“In many ways, the last few years during the pandemic have been the toughest of my time at Orton Wistow but I think a lot of positive things came from it. It really presented us with a chance to reflect on what’s really important. We were able to be really frank and honest with our parents and with the strong team of staff, I feel we came out of it in a better place.”

Colin Marks, who has been Deputy Head at the school for the last 12 years, will be taking over as Headteacher and has the full support of his predecessor, who will be taking up the role of Director of Primary Education at ACES Academies Trust in September.