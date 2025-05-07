Ormiston Meadows Academy pupils dress as royalty to support Peterborough Cathedral appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils at Ormiston Meadows Academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, have dressed as kings and queens to raise funds for Peterborough Cathedral ‘Cathedral in Crisis’ appeal.

Pupils were invited to come to school dressed as kings and queens in exchange for a donation towards the Cathedral’s emergency appeal. Members of the School Council, made up of children from across all year groups, led the idea and organisation of the event.

Peterborough Cathedral has launched the urgent campaign to secure its future after nearly 1400 years at the heart of the city’s faith, history and community life. The pupils at Ormiston Meadows were inspired to help preserve this iconic local landmark, recognising its importance within the community.

The pupil-led initiative forms part of the school’s wider commitment to active citizenship, creativity and compassion, and reflected the school’s values of empowering pupils to take pride in their community and make a positive difference.

Pupils at Ormiston Meadows Academy spent a day as Kings and Queens to raise funds for Peterborough Cathedral.

Funds raised by the school will contribute directly to the Cathedral in Crisis appeal, helping to ensure Peterborough Cathedral remains a vibrant and enduring symbol of local heritage for generations to come.

Kelly Moore, Principal at Ormiston Meadows Academy, said: “We are extremely proud of our School Council for taking such a thoughtful and proactive approach to supporting an important local cause. Our pupils showed great leadership in planning the event and encouraging others to get involved. It was fantastic to see the school filled with children dressed as Kings and Queens, all while raising awareness and funds for such a historic and meaningful part of our community.”