Ormiston Bushfield Academy students celebrate GCSE achievements

Saskia celebrates success

It’s been a morning of smiles and celebration at Ormiston Bushfield Academy as students marked the end of their GCSE journey with a strong set of results.

As part of Ormiston Academies Trust, the academy continues to raise aspirations and outcomes - further reflected by a recent strong Ofsted report and now an impressive cohort of results to match.

The Year 11 cohort performed particularly highly in a range of subjects including 39% of students achieving a grade 7 or above in religious studies and 33% of students securing a grade 7 or higher in history. In addition, one third of students achieved a Distinction or Distinction* in business. Many of the students are now looking forward to continuing their education at Bushfield’s high-performing Sixth Form.

While all students have achieved well, some individual achievements at the top grades include:

Caitlyn J celebrated exceptional results, securing grade 9s in biology, physics, and chemistry, Distinction* in business, health and social care, and food and cookery, a grade 8 in mathematics, and a 7 in English language

Maisie M is celebrating with her top grade 9s in history and religious studies, alongside 8s in English language, English literature and design and technology. She also achieved grade 8 and 7 in combined science and a 7 in mathematics

Alex D is also celebrating excellent results with a grade 9 in English literature and a Distinction* in food and cookery. He also earned grade 8s in biology, mathematics and physics, and grade 7s in chemistry, English language, and history

Tristan L-C achieved outstanding results, including grade 9s in mathematics and computer science, a Distinction* in business, grade 8s in biology, chemistry and physics, and a grade 7 in French

Georgia-May T-G is celebrating an excellent set of results, with a Distinction* in sport, grade 8s in dance, history, mathematics and combined science, and grade 7s in French and English literature

Toby W achieved impressive results, including a grade 9 in mathematics, a Distinction* in business, grade 8s in French, combined science and history, and a grade 7 in English Literature

Ormiston Bushfield Academy recently received a glowing Ofsted report, highlighting how the school is dedicated to ensuring ‘every student can pursue their dreams’. As part of Ormiston, the academy is dedicated to providing the highest quality education and ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, gains the skills and opportunities they need to thrive.

Dennis Kirwan, Principal at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, said:

“This has been a fantastic year for Ormiston Bushfield Academy - with another strong Ofsted report and now a set of GCSE results that truly reflect our students’ ambition and dedication. We couldn’t be prouder of how far they’ve come, and we’re excited for what lies ahead for each of them.”