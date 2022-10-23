Ormiston Bushfield Academy's new STEM lab.

The suite dedicated to science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) boasts a range of innovative features from 3D printers and scanners to the interactive Lego Project Robot Road Map, alongside many more tools to allow the students to transform digital designs into 3D models.

The opening of the new STEM lab will help to widen access to the academy’s STEM curriculum and provide students with the opportunities to partake in STEM focused extra-curricular activities. This includes exciting enrichment clubs and the engineering society; providing them with a safe space to learn how to operate advanced technology.

The Science and STEM Leader for the academy, Karl Swift, initially started OBA’s first-ever STEM club in 2017 which then led to the academy joining the national Lego League competition. The Lego League competition enables students to utilise their knowledge of STEM to take part in real-world problem-solving activities using Lego.

Mr Swift’s dedication to ensuring young people have a more unique learning experience has helped to champion STEM across the academy. This has also led to an increased interest in STEM careers and a new thirst for knowledge on all things STEM.

Noah R, Key Stage 3 student at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, said: “We really enjoy using the equipment in the STEM lab. It has made my science lessons even more exciting, and I look forward to continuing to develop my STEM skillset.”

Karl Swift, Science and STEM Leader for Ormiston Bushfield Academy, added: “At Ormiston Bushfield Academy, we truly see the importance in ensuring all students have access to a fun and engaging STEM curriculum which enables them to learn to use technology and equipment they wouldn’t usually see in their everyday school life.

“By investing in STEM and in opening our new lab, we are able to inspire our students into considering a future career in STEM.”

