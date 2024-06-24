Ormiston Bushfield Academy hosts Playmaking Festival in collaboration with the RSC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ormiston Bushfield Academy (OBA) has been announced as the lead school for the Royal Shakespeare Company's (RSC) Schools Associate Programme.

As part of this prestigious partnership, OBA will host its annual Playmaking Festival on Monday, 8th July and Tuesday, 9th July as part of a celebration of young people’s creativity.

The Playmaking Festival will feature performances from students across several local schools, including Gladstone Primary Academy, Arthur Mellows Village College, City of Peterborough Academy, Manor Drive Secondary Academy, Castle School, Nene Park Academy, Marshfields, and St John's Church School.

Each participating school will present an abridged section of Shakespeare's timeless tragedy, Romeo and Juliet.

Photo by Kyle Head on Unsplash

This exciting event will take place at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, with performances starting at 7pm each evening. Doors will open at 6:30pm to allow guests to settle in and enjoy the pre-show refreshments and music performed by an OBA student.

Tickets for the Playmaking Festival are on sale, priced at £3 each. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/bushfield.

Dennis Kirwan, Principal at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, said:

