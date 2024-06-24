Ormiston Bushfield Academy hosts Playmaking Festival in collaboration with the RSC
As part of this prestigious partnership, OBA will host its annual Playmaking Festival on Monday, 8th July and Tuesday, 9th July as part of a celebration of young people’s creativity.
The Playmaking Festival will feature performances from students across several local schools, including Gladstone Primary Academy, Arthur Mellows Village College, City of Peterborough Academy, Manor Drive Secondary Academy, Castle School, Nene Park Academy, Marshfields, and St John's Church School.
Each participating school will present an abridged section of Shakespeare's timeless tragedy, Romeo and Juliet.
This exciting event will take place at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, with performances starting at 7pm each evening. Doors will open at 6:30pm to allow guests to settle in and enjoy the pre-show refreshments and music performed by an OBA student.
Tickets for the Playmaking Festival are on sale, priced at £3 each. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/bushfield.
Dennis Kirwan, Principal at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, said:
“We are thrilled to be leading the Schools Associate Programme and to host this year's Playmaking Festival. This event provides a wonderful opportunity for students to engage with Shakespeare's work and showcase their talents to the community. We look forward to welcoming audiences to what promises to be two evenings of inspiring performances.”
