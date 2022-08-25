Ormiston Bushfield Academy GCSEs: Principal pays tribute to 'special cohort'
Students at Ormiston Bushfield Academy in Peterborough have been celebrating today (August 25) following receiving their “fantastic” GCSE results, enabling them to embark on the next chapter of their education.
Principal Dennis Kiran told the Peterborough Telegraph that “everyone at Ormiston Bushfield Academy is delighted with the progress achieved by so many individuals. Whilst there have been a large number of top-performing students achieving the highest grades, the Academy celebrates with all students who have overcome so much this year and performed beyond expectations.”
As a result of today’s success, there are an increasing number of students moving into OBA’s 6th form, which similarly celebrated success with its Post-16 outcomes last week.
Staff and students joined together to celebrate the tremendous results, with many fantastic individual performances. Some of the outstanding outcomes in particular included:
- Esme who successfully achieved seven Grade 9s, one Grade 8 and one Distinction*
- Ella impressively achieved seven Grade 9s, one Grade 8 and one Distinction
- Harvey achieved six Grade 9s, one Grade 8 and one Distinction
- Serenity secured five Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and one Distinction
- David attained three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and one Distinction*
- Izabella, who secured four Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and one Grade 7
- Isabella achieved three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and two Grade 7s
Principal Kirwan added: “We are very proud of all our Year 11 students, and the achievements of this special cohort are a credit to themselves. It has been another challenging year, but our students have demonstrated remarkable resilience and courage throughout. Many of our students are continuing to study with us in our 6th form, and in increasing numbers, and I am delighted to be welcoming them back in September.
“Following today’s fantastic outcomes, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our students, their families, our staff and the wider school community for their ongoing support. We look forward to seeing our students progress on to the next stage of their education and fulfil their goals.”