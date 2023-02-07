Ofsted say Peterborough's West Town Primary Academy is a 'good' school

There have been celebrations at a Peterborough primary school after Ofsted inspectors rated it as ‘good.’

The inspectors visited West Town Primary Academy last year, and were full of praise for the staff and pupils at the school.

Speaking after the rating was announced, headteacher Hannah Quinn said: “We are incredibly proud of this Ofsted report, which highlights the hard work and successes of our colleagues, our pupils, and their families. We could not have achieved this result without their support and have a shared and sustained vision to continue to build on this success.

Headteacher Hannah Quinn celebrates with pupils

“At West Town Primary Academy we strive to create caring, thoughtful and passionate pupils. We are pleased that Ofsted reflected on the friendly and positive ethos shown at our school from both staff and pupils throughout this report.”

The report noted that: “Pupils treat each other with respect and are accepting of difference.vPupils learn all about the habits of work, ethics, learning and skills. They know these as theirv‘howels’ and say they enable you to ‘get smart’, ‘try hard’ and ‘be kind’.”

The report added: “Leaders carefully plan the key knowledge they want pupils to learn over time. This begins in early years, where children build a secure foundation for future learning. For example, in mathematics, children get lots of early opportunities to learn about number and problem solve. This provides the foundation they need to understand more complex mathematical concepts as they progress through the school.”

Another area of success identified by inspectors was the academy’s extra-curricular curriculum. Inspectors reported: “Pupils learn about issues such as different types of families, mental and physical well-being and how to deal with strong emotions through a well-planned programme of personal, social and health education. There is a range of opportunities for them to pursue their talents and interests, such as sports competitions, drama showcases and a Lego club.”