Ofsted praises Peterborough nursery for bringing joy to children

Little Twinkles Day Nursery, based at Stanground Community Centre in Whittlesey Road, has had its rating upgraded to ‘Good’ following a recent inspection.

A report from inspector Gail Warnes said: “Children enjoy themselves at the nursery. They show that they feel safe and settle well. Children have adapted well to changes made to some of the nursery routines due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

“For example, children confidently separate from their parents at the outside gate and join their friends in the nursery.”

Jade Ranger (manager) with children at Little Twinkles Day Nursery in Stanground which has been rated as Good by Ofsted EMN-210616-160405009

The pre-school caters for up to 24 two to four-year-olds, who were said to be “showing respect for staff and each other” and showing “increasing control of their emotions, benefitting from the calm and positive environment that staff provide”.

The report also praised the efforts by the leadership team, as well the performances of the staff, while parents are said to be “positive about the staff and the nursery”. The report added: “They comment about what their children have learned at nursery and that children are keen to attend. They say their children quickly develop skills to do things for themselves, such as putting on their shoes and following instructions.

“Parents know what their child needs to learn next and say they feel well informed about how to help their child at home.”

Safeguarding arrangements are also noted as being “effective,” with staff holding a “good knowledge of wider safeguarding issues”.

Nursery manager Jade Ranger said: “It’s been a tough year with all the challenges we have faced so far, I’m proud of the staff for how they have worked so hard to achieve a good Ofsted report, but most importantly I’m proud of the children for how they have coped with all they have faced throughout the past year and a bit.

“We couldn’t have done it without them!”

Nursery owner Karolina Khan added: “I was thrilled to hear the Ofsted judgment during our feedback. We all have worked really hard to get were we are and we are not going to stop there.