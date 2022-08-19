Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site of the proposed temporary car park on the Embankment, just off Bishop's Road.

Over 25 objections have been received to plans to create a new temporary car park on the Embankment, directly south of Bishop’s Road, to serve the regional pool.

Despite this though, the plans have still been recommended for approval by planning officers.

Currently, the pool is served by its own car park, which is right next to the new Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough campus, however, plans are in place for a new Living Lab to be built in the site by 2024.

A map showing the proposed location of the temporary car park on the Embankment.

The Living Lab will feature an open, interactive science centre and education space to creatively engage people in science and technology and has been described as a key element in making the university a truly community-based institution, adding a new cultural attraction to the city for residents and visitors.

To mitigate the loss of parking for the pool, a 128-space car park has been proposed in the field area to the west of the pool.

The car park would be made of grasscrete, be open 24 hours a day but would be operational for no more than five years, before being returned to public open space.

The city council’s Archaeological Officer has objected to the plans though; stating “The site is part of an historic public green space which has been enjoyed by the local people since at least the late 19th century. Change of land-use would affect both the historic landscape character and the setting of the green space.”

Michael Britton, the council’s Landscape Technical Officer, also objected; adding: “The site is highly used of public open space and the creation of the car park would result in the park being restricted and dangerous to cars that park in the car park.

Local residents were consulted about the plans and added a further 25 objections. The issues raised by the objections included the loss of green space and potentially historic trees, the unsuitable nature of the current road structure and the increase in noise.

The university had previously planned to build a new multi storey decked car park to meet its requirements for future development, but pulled out of those plans as they were no longer considered them cost effective.