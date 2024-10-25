Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The early years provider has achieved top marks across the board

Staff at a nursery in Peterborough are celebrating after achieving ‘outstanding’ Ofsted ratings in all key areas.

Little Acorns Day Nursery and Montessori School is said to offer “exceptional teaching” from staff who demonstrate “genuine warmth” towards each child.

Located in Broadway, Yaxley, the setting was praised for offering a “homely environment” with its staff demonstrating “expert knowledge” – helping the children to “flourish”.

Little Acorns day nursery at Yaxley - rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted

The inspection was carried out in August.

An excerpt from the report reads: “Staff implement a rich curriculum that embraces children's interests and builds on their abilities over time. They plan targeted activities to stimulate children's senses and develop the fundamental skills they need to make progress and learn. Children thoroughly enjoy undertaking these focused, yet playful tasks, in a calm and quiet area of the nursery."

The inspector added: “Leaders and managers recognise and truly value each individual staff's contribution to the team. They know how, together, they can make a difference for the families in their community.”

Staff at the nursery said they were “delighted” with the Ofsted result and have been “working hard to maintain the outstanding care that they provide to the children and their families”.

Nursery manager Harriet Toseland commented: “Through our curriculum, we aspire to embed a positive attitude towards development and learning for each child ensuring they achieve their full potential throughout all areas of nursery life and beyond.” We are elated to see our report states that ‘children flourish at the nursery and when the time comes, they have the skills and attributes they need for school’.”

Nursery owner and manager, Roshani Dasanayake added “I would like to congratulate and say a heartfelt thank you to all our staff for their hard work over the years that has made this happen! We also want to say a big thank you to our parents, past and present, for your unending support. We look forward to continuing to provide outstanding care for all our Little Acorn's family which is due to expand in 2025 with the opening of our Hampton Lakes branch.”