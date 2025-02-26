Northborough Primary School selected for free breakfast club initiative

Peterborough’s Northborough Primary School has been chosen as one of the early adopters for the government's new free breakfast club initiative.

As one of only two schools in Peterborough selected for this programme, Northborough Primary School will provide all primary-aged pupils with a complimentary, nutritious breakfast and at least 30 minutes of supervised activities before the school day begins, starting from Easter. The school, which currently has 190 pupils, is part of the Soke Education Trust.

Headteacher Andrew Pattison expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative:

"I’m thrilled that we’ve been selected for this programme," he said. "It aligns perfectly with our aim to inspire life-long learners for the future, nurture children's passions and aspirations, and empower successful global citizens. By providing a nutritious breakfast and engaging activities, we believe this programme will help our pupils start each day with the energy and enthusiasm they need to unlock their potential and thrive at school."

Pupils from Northborough Primary School in Peterborough

This initiative is part of the government's broader efforts to support working families and ensure that all children have an equal opportunity to succeed. The programme is designed to provide healthy, varied, and nutritious breakfasts, and will offer additional childcare support to help parents balance work and family responsibilities.

As a member of the Soke Education Trust, Northborough Primary School is well-positioned to implement this programme effectively. The Trust's commitment to collaboration and high achievement is expected to contribute to the success of this new breakfast club.

The programme is anticipated to have a significant positive impact on pupils' wellbeing, attendance, and academic performance. Northborough Primary School is working to ensure a smooth rollout and will provide more detailed information to parents and the community as the launch date approaches.