No Peterborough schools are facing closure due to the concrete crisis, the council has revealed.

More than 100 schools in England were found to be at risk due to reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) - the dangerous material used to construct schools, colleges, and other buildings between the 1960s to 1990s, which only has a life expectancy of around three decades.

Many will now be unable to open at the start of term due to concerns about safety.

No city schools are affected by the problems

However, a Peterborough City Council spokesperson said no schools in the city were impacted.

The spokesperson said: “There are no Peterborough schools included in the list of sites which must close.

“We have been carrying out RAAC surveys over the last couple of months including our education sites, and these have produced no sites of concern to date.”

