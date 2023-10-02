New special educational needs school opens in Peterborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new school building was opened in Peterborough last week – with Barry Fry and Paul Bristow cutting the ribbon on the first day.
The Beeches Independent School, has moved from Dogsthorpe Road to Thorpe Road, and the first bell to start school in the new home was rang on Friday morning.
The new building is much larger than the school’s previous building and has capacity for 32 pupils, aged between nine and 19, with the school specialising in teaching children with autism and other learning difficulties.
Peterborough MP Mr Bristow, and Peterborough United Director of Football Mr Fry were given a tour
Along with Peterborough pupils, the school also has a number of youngsters from outside the city on its register.
A spokesperson for the school said: “We believe it (the new building) will bring huge benefits to the local community as we will be able to support more children with autism and other special educational requirements.
“The building has been completely renovated and fitted with many more advanced facilities and resources that fulfil the special education needs of our pupils, including interactive whiteboards, a state-of-the-art sensory room, large garden with its own vegetable patch, and a kitchen with modern appliances to replicate a home culinary experience. These amenities will ensure that our pupils receive the best education possible, in a calming and comfortable environment.”