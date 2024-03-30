New sensory garden opens at Brewster Avenue Infant School in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new sensory garden has opened at a Peterborough school – creating an incredible new space for youngsters.

The garden has been opened at Brewster Avenue Infant School, thanks to a number of donations from companies including Asda, Webwood Fencing, Rose Builders, Bewicks Matienance Service and Signs by Natalie.

Fletton and Woodston ward councillor Alan Dowson also helped to get the project off the ground, and he was on hand to officially open the garden earlier this month.

Alan Dowson and head teacher Becky Thompson at the opening of a sensory garden at Brewster Avenue infants school.

The garden is in an area of the school grounds that was not being used before hand.