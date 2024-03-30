New sensory garden opens at Brewster Avenue Infant School in Peterborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new sensory garden has opened at a Peterborough school – creating an incredible new space for youngsters.
The garden has been opened at Brewster Avenue Infant School, thanks to a number of donations from companies including Asda, Webwood Fencing, Rose Builders, Bewicks Matienance Service and Signs by Natalie.
Fletton and Woodston ward councillor Alan Dowson also helped to get the project off the ground, and he was on hand to officially open the garden earlier this month.
The garden is in an area of the school grounds that was not being used before hand.
It is a space which contains a variety of plants and spaces that are arranged to stimulate the senses, and is now a key part of the playground. It has proved to be particularly popular with youngsters at the school who have special educational needs.