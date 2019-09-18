New principal for Peterborough’s Ormiston Meadows Academy

A Peterborough school has welcomed a new principal for the start of term.

Kelly Moore has started the role as head Ormiston Meadows Academy, replacing former principal Jean Watt, who left the school last year,

Mrs Moore takes on the role as Principal having previously served as the academy’s Vice Principal for the last nine years. Alongside Mrs Watt, Mrs Moore was integral to the leadership team which achieved a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating in December 2018, with inspectors recognising the consistent improvements since its last inspection.

As an experienced school leader, Mrs Moore brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to her new role. Before joining Ormiston Meadows Academy in 2010, she held the role of Upper Key Stage 2 Leader at the local Dogsthorpe Junior School.

Mrs Moore is now working closely alongside the school’s senior leadership team, OAT, the Board of Governors and the wider school community to maintain high standards and ensure that pupils continue to make strong progress.

She said: “I am thrilled to have been appointed Principal of Ormiston Meadows Academy. I look forward to continuing to work with pupils, parents and staff to achieve the best possible outcomes for all our children.”

Jane Nolan, OAT’s Director of Primaries and SEND, said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Mrs Moore. In her previous role at the school, Mrs Moore built strong links with the local community, which I know she will continue to grow. I am confident that Ormiston Meadows will continue to go from strength to strength under her leadership.”

Ormiston Meadows Academy is hosting an Open Day on Thursday 26th September at 11am for parents and carers of children starting school in September 2020 to visit the academy, hear from Mrs Moore, meet key members of staff and see learning in action. Contact the school office on 01733 231008 to book your place. Individual tours can also be arranged for anyone unable to attend this event.