New principal appointed at City College Peterborough - as investigation into former executive principal ends

Tasha Dalton leading new team at college

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new era has started at City College Peterborough, as a new principal has been appointed to take on the role.

Tasha Dalton, who has successfully transitioned from her interim role to a permanent position, is leading the charge at the Brook Street college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’m excited, delighted, and ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead. While I deeply respect the rich history of City College Peterborough, my focus is firmly on the future. Now is the time to move forward and build a college that operates collaboratively, with strong values and transparency at its core. Together, we’ll create a vibrant college that serves our college community and truly contributes to the growth of Peterborough.”

New principal at City College Peterborough Tasha Dalton

Investigation into ‘serious allegations’ concluded

Last year an investigation was launched after ‘serious allegations’ were made about the college.

The nature of the allegations were never revealed, and a spokesperson for the college said the investigation had concluded when then executive principal Pat Carrington resigned.

When it was announced the investigation had started, the college said Ms Carrington would be ‘away from the workplace’ after Peterborough City Council received a number of serious allegations about the college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New leadership team in place

Joining principal Tasha are key leaders who bring a wealth of experience and passion to their roles, further enriching the college’s mission to support both social growth and skill development within the city:

- Barry Spicer, Senior Manager of Day Opportunities, brings expertise in supporting accessible and inclusive Day Opportunities provision.

- Sarah Perkins, Senior Manager of Adult Skills, is dedicated to expanding pathways for adult learners, helping to equip them with essential skills for career and personal growth.

- Natasha Little, Senior Manager for Young People, will focus on creating vibrant, future-focused opportunities for youth in Peterborough with a strong focus on supporting learners with Special Educational Needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Matt Wilson, Head of Finance, will oversee financial strategy and ensure resources are effectively allocated to support the college’s objectives.

- Adele Fender, Executive Operations Manager, rounds out the leadership team, focusing on operational excellence and ensuring that the college’s day-to-day activities align seamlessly with its long-term vision.

"City College Peterborough looks forward to making a meaningful, lasting impact on the lives of the people we work with.”

A spokesperson for the college said: “This committed leadership team is already working to embed strong values and drive a cultural shift that will enable sustainable strategy changes, forming the foundation for City College Peterborough

to thrive. Together, they aim to reinforce the college’s role as a vital contributor to Peterborough’s educational landscape, fostering partnerships that support the city’s economic, skills, and social development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With this new team at the helm and the active involvement of staff and learners who are working together and learning together, City College Peterborough looks forward to making a meaningful, lasting impact on the lives of the people we work with.”

City College Peterborough offers a broad range of courses and other training for work and post-16/part time courses and are the largest provider of daycare for adults in Peterborough.