New outdoor play area launched at Park Lane Primary to boost early childhood learning and growth

New outdoor play area at Park Lane Primary and Nursery School officially opened by Peter Burrows

Pupils at Park Lane Primary and Nursery School are enjoying a brand-new outdoor play area, designed to spark creativity, build confidence, and support early development.

To mark the occasion, the school, part of Aspire Learning Trust, welcomed the much-loved Peterborough United mascot, Peter Burrows, who joined staff and excited pupils for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new outdoor space includes a performance stage, climbing equipment, and apparatus designed to help children improve coordination, balance, and key motor skills.

The space has also been designed to encourage exploration, teamwork, and physical activity, aligning with the school’s mission to inspire every child to adopt healthy lifestyles and positive relationships from an early age.

The idea for the new play area was proposed by Miss Louise Tansley, the school’s Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Lead, who recognised the importance of creating an environment to promote children's physical development, imaginative play, and peer interactions."

Following a presentation to the school’s Board of Trustees, her proposal received strong support and was generously funded by Aspire Learning Trust.

Rachel Mason, Chief Operating Officer at Aspire Learning Trust, said: “At Aspire Learning Trust, we are committed to supporting initiatives that have a lasting, positive impact on our children’s development and wellbeing. It was clear that this proposal wasn’t just about building a playground, it was about creating a space where young children could develop essential physical and social skills through structured and purposeful play.”

Robert Litten, Executive Headteacher at Park Lane Primary and Nursery School, added: “This new outdoor area is already making a noticeable difference. Staff have commented on how much the children love the equipment and how it's enriching their learning experiences. It’s wonderful to see the children engaging so positively with one another and embracing active, imaginative play. We are incredibly grateful to Aspire Learning Trust for their support in making this vision a reality.”

During the school’s most recent Ofsted inspection in September 2024, EYFS was identified as a key strength.

The addition of the new outdoor facility builds on this strong foundation and reflects Park Lane Primary and Nursery School’s commitment to providing high-quality early years education and ensuring every child has access to engaging, supportive learning environments from the start of their school journey.

For more information about Park Lane Primary and Nursery School, visit: https://www.parklaneprimary.com/

For more information about Aspire Learning Trust, visit: https://www.aspirelearningtrust-cambs.co.uk/