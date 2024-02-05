New nursery planned with move to Peterborough business centre
A new nursery is set to open in Peterborough in March.
Ashbourne Day Nurseries, family-owned childcare group with 30 locations across the country, will be opening in Brightfield Business Hub in Orton Southgate in in just over a month’s time.
The group has promised to deliver a state-of-the-art facilities and highly trained and passionate staff, who are committed to “creating an environment where children can thrive, learn and grow.”
Parents seeking childcare in the city are already able to enrol their children in advance of the official opening in March.
Days at the nursery will begin from 7:30 with breakfast and run through 6pm, including activities such as play time, garden exploration and calm activities towards the end of the day such as story and drawing time.
Katie Clipston, Regional Manager at Ashbourne Day Nurseries said: “This expansion represents our enduring commitment to providing the highest standard of early years education.
"We are thrilled to bring Ashbourne Day Nurseries to Orton Southgate, and we look forward to creating a nurturing and enriching environment for the children in our care.
"This expansion marks a significant milestone for Ashbourne Day Nurseries, reflecting its dedication to providing exceptional early years education, fostering strong partnerships with parents, and attracting top-tier staff to realise its vision.
"As a trusted provider, Ashbourne Day Nurseries has built a reputation for delivering the highest standards in childcare, ensuring the well-being and development of every child in its care.
“Rooted in family values, Ashbourne Day Nurseries treats every child as an extension of its own family, creating a nurturing and supportive environment for them to thrive.
“The focus on community engagement is a cornerstone of the Ashbourne ethos, and the new nursery based at Brightfield Business Hub in Orton Southgate is poised to become an integral part of the local community.”
Whizz Kids nursery was formerly based at Brightfield Business Hub but closed in February last year with just a few hours notice given to parents.
New parents can call 0800 699 0044 to find out more or visit https://ashbournedaynurseries.com/locations/orton-southgate/.